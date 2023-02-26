Following record growth in 2022 when the independent ad platform reached net recurring revenues of $100 million, achieving year-on-year organic growth of 30% and tripling its revenues over the past three years, Equativ has confirmed Bridgepoint as its new principal investor and new majority shareholder.
Equativ says its ultimate goal is to help publishers and advertisers thrive in an open, independent web – one currently dominated by walled gardens.
Founded initially as Smart AdServer, Equativ expanded as an SSP and continued to grow its vertically-integrated solutions with the acquisitions of LiquidM and DynAdmic, as well as investment in Nowtilus, leading up to the rebrand of the company as Equativ in 2022. The company is now a global adserver, SSP, and media buying solutions and claims to provide a simpler, more transparent, and more efficient advertising journey.
The move by leading private asset investor Bridgepoint is principally designed to enable Equativ to accelerate scale and growth with priorities given to maintaining and reinforcing growth in the connected TV (CTV) and video markets. Equativ will keep building its expanding tech stack and strongly accelerate both its organic and external growth strategies with the goal of creating one of the top three Supply Side Platforms (SSP) worldwide. It will also aim to speed up the continued development of the adtech company which considers itself as the only independent advertising alternative to GAFAM.
Key among the company’s priorities going forward are maintaining and reinforcing the company’s growth in the CTV and video market as well as enabling greater data activation in the retail media space.
Commenting on the deal, Equativ CEO and founder Arnaud Créput said: "After three consecutive years of strong growth, our partnership with Bridgepoint is a key milestone in Equativ's history as the digital advertising industry continues to rapidly transform. Our vertically integrated platform is now uniquely positioned to offer publishers and advertisers around the world the ability to execute advertising transactions directly and efficiently, without intermediaries, in a brand-safe and transparent environment. This new chapter with Bridgepoint validates our strategy and positioning and will help to provide additional resources to accelerate our investments and achieve our ambitions.”
“Even amid global economic instability, Equativ’s consistent success demonstrates the considerable and accelerating need for independent technology,” added Olivier Nemsguern, head of Bridgepoint Development Capital France. “We have been especially impressed by its emphasis on fuelling mutual gains for all sides of ad trading and providing greater flexibility, which are becoming crucial market priorities as advertisers, agencies and publishers look to optimise returns and revenues.”
