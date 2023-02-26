In a move that the Web 3 streaming says will allow cricket fans in the region to benefit from its "watch and earn" reward mechanism, myco is to stream for free the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL Season 8) through its CricLife 2 platform in the MENA region.
The company, formerly known as MContent, will offers viewers a chance to watch the live stream of PSL matches in high quality and reward them for the time they spend watching the matches. Approximately US$50,000 will be distributed amongst the viewers of HBL PSL Season 8 on myco. The matches can be streamed on www.myco.io or the company's dedicated app.
"We are excited to offer the PSL matches on our Web 3 streaming platform in the MENA region," said Umair Masoom, founder and managing partner at myco. "Our viewers will enjoy the high-quality streaming experience and the chance to earn rewards while watching the matches."
Acquiring the streaming rights for cricket competitions like the HBL PSL is said to be just one element of myco's strategic move into sports. The company recently announced its partnership with one of the leading teams in the PSL, the Quetta Gladiators which makes it the first Web3 company to ever sponsor a professional cricket team in the PSL. Additionally, myco has an original production in the works which is directed by Emmy award winning film-maker Mo Ali, which will provide viewers with a insight into the history and future of the Quetta Gladiators team, featuring the stars of Quetta Gladiators and the founders.
"We are delighted to partner with a visionary company like myco," added Nadeem Omar, Owner of the Quetta Gladiators. "As a leading team in the PSL, we are always looking for ways to innovate and engage with our fans. We look forward to seeing what the future holds with myco as our partner."
The myco platform has almost 1.3 million registered users from across the globe with major footprint in MENA and North America, 500 content creator channels and more than 100,000 user generated videos, as well as a collection of 50 myco original productions and 1000 hours of premium exclusive content. The myco platform is run through its native cryptocurrency (MContent), which is available on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20).
