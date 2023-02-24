A study from Digital TV Research is predicting that over-the-top (OTT) TV and film revenues in North America will rise by $33 billion over the course of the next six years to reach $107 billion in 2028.
The North America OTT TV & Video Forecasts report found that the US is set to contribute $30 billion from the $33 billion additional revenues, with Canada supplying the rest.
In terms. of the platforms where revenues will be gained, the report forecast that most of the region’s growth will come from the region’s burgeoning advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) sector. In all, Digital TV Research expects North American AVOD revenues will increase by $27 billion from 2022 to $43 billion by 2028.
By contrast, North American subscription VOD revenues are increase by only $6 billion between 2022 and 2028 to nearly $58 billion. The analyst said that there will likely be a notable slowdown from 2023 mainly due to Netflix’s hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier lowering its ARPUs.
