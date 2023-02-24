Complex live creative production and media services, Gravity Media has entered into a collaboration with production tools provider Pronology to off what it says is an advanced location post-production solution.
The new solution, based on Pronology mRes, forms part of Gravity Media’s Capture offering, and is said to enable “seamless” records of multiple tiers of video including a high-res media file, an edit proxy and a live-web streamable version.
Already deployed on entertainment reality series, mRes captures content constantly and the location post-production solution provides a local file copy saved to Gravity Media’s recording service and writes all edit-friendly files to any external storage, tailored to the needs of each unique client project. Features of mRes include: continuous recording for multiple hi-resolution and proxy file creation, compatibility with Avid Interplay, integration with 10G connectivity to storage, allowing local and NDI network multiviewer monitoring and ingesting multiple formats and frame rates to various storage targets simultaneously.
Gravity Media’s remote production offering can be linked back to Gravity Media’s production centre located in White City, London which opened earlier this year as well as at Gravity Media’s Production Centre in Chiswick, London and production centre located in the heart of Manchester.
Gravity Media has serviced off-line rooms, screening and cafe/bar facilities at Gravity House in Soho providing a welcoming base for London’s TV and film post-production community. In addition, Gravity Media’s online edit facilities are accessible from all its global production centres, robust and agile broadcast facilities.
“This is the perfect next move for us at Gravity Media to launch our location post-production solution,” said Steve Kruger, Gravity Media’s executive director – technology. “For over six years, mRes has been my choice of fixed rig recorder, used in numerous projects I have worked across whilst previously at ITV Studios Entertainment. I am truly excited to be a part of launching this location post-production solution at Gravity Media, working with clients across the globe to ensure a compact and fast solution linking back to our London and Manchester production centres.”
“It has been rewarding for Pronology to work with Gravity Media to get their mRes record workflows into the marketplace with the same reliability and robustness that Pronology’s reputation was built upon,” added Pronology president Jonathan Aroesty. “Adding to Gravity Media’s comprehensive and flexible suite of post-production services catering for every need, this remote solution with mRes creates post-footage requirements in a real-time enabling simultaneous delivery.”
