Global distributor Blue Ant International has acquired exclusive rights to the Amazon Original, premium documentary series Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal the story about the internet adoptions of twin babies by two separate families on two different continents and the storm that ensued.
The story begins at the turn of the millennium, where a news story exploded on both sides of the Atlantic. It was the early days of the internet, and a Welsh couple, Judith and Alan Kilshaw, paid $12,000 to adopt twin baby girls from a young American mother, Tranda. Global outrage ensued. The Kilshaws stood accused of buying the babies online and the new World Wide Web appeared to facilitate a global baby trade. But in a shocking twist, the story didn’t stop there. A second couple emerged - the Allens from California, who claimed the twins had been kidnapped from their home.
The saga brought the issue of internet regulation and adoption all the way to parliament – leaving a legacy that is still felt in UK adoption law today. But at the time, their story was entertainment for the public on both sides of the Atlantic. From an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show to Judith Kilshaw’s face splashed on a tabloid front page, under the headline: “Is This The Most Hated Woman in Britain?”, the women were everywhere. Everyone had an opinion.
Produced for Prime Video by an all-female team at Firecrest Films, the three-part documentary series hears from the three of the women at the heart of the matter, speaking together for the very first time. The series contains twists and turns throughout and a mixture of shocking archive footage alongside new revelations from the three women. Their perspectives are different, but their commonality is how each was vilified as bad role models, bad mothers, bad wives and bad women. Each episode is told from one woman’s perspective, presenting their different versions of events.
The 3 x 60’ HD title originally launched exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in November 2022.
“Three Mothers, Two Babies and A Scandal offers unrivaled access to the women at the centre of a media firestorm, weaving a rich narrative that has all the ingredients to captivate worldwide audiences: kidnapping, black magic, unfit parents and four separate contests for custody,” said Ben Barrett, Blue Ant International’s global head of content financing & partnership. “It’s exemplary of the kind of non-fiction, premium stories that Blue Ant International has to offer, and that are sure to help our clients attract new subscribers and ratings.”
The saga brought the issue of internet regulation and adoption all the way to parliament – leaving a legacy that is still felt in UK adoption law today. But at the time, their story was entertainment for the public on both sides of the Atlantic. From an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show to Judith Kilshaw’s face splashed on a tabloid front page, under the headline: “Is This The Most Hated Woman in Britain?”, the women were everywhere. Everyone had an opinion.
Produced for Prime Video by an all-female team at Firecrest Films, the three-part documentary series hears from the three of the women at the heart of the matter, speaking together for the very first time. The series contains twists and turns throughout and a mixture of shocking archive footage alongside new revelations from the three women. Their perspectives are different, but their commonality is how each was vilified as bad role models, bad mothers, bad wives and bad women. Each episode is told from one woman’s perspective, presenting their different versions of events.
The 3 x 60’ HD title originally launched exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in November 2022.
“Three Mothers, Two Babies and A Scandal offers unrivaled access to the women at the centre of a media firestorm, weaving a rich narrative that has all the ingredients to captivate worldwide audiences: kidnapping, black magic, unfit parents and four separate contests for custody,” said Ben Barrett, Blue Ant International’s global head of content financing & partnership. “It’s exemplary of the kind of non-fiction, premium stories that Blue Ant International has to offer, and that are sure to help our clients attract new subscribers and ratings.”