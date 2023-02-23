In what it says is the next logical step to extend its services into the production ecosystem, leading visual effects (VFX) and animation company DNEG has acquired from its parent company Prime Focus Limited (PFL) various production and post-production services assets.
DNEG employs more than 10,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. Its critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY Awards for its VFX work.
The transaction is designed to position DNEG as an integrated production services provider to its global client base, complementing its worldwide visual effects and animation services offerings. Following the completion of the transaction, DNEG will offer eight Hollywood-designed soundstages from a studio complex in Film City, Mumbai, and a full suite of film and TV production and post-production services in India. These also include digital intermediate, camera equipment rental, sound and picture editing, and associated support and technology services.
As part of the transaction, DNEG has acquired the following key divisions from PFL: Prime Focus Studios (PF Studios), Digital Intermediate (DI), Equipment Rental Services (EQR) and PFL’s Advertising post-production business.
“Having achieved a distinctive leadership position across visual effects and animation, with the capabilities and scale to be a preferred partner to our clients, DNEG’s next logical step is to extend our filmmaker-focused services into the production ecosystem,” commented DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.
“Adding these new services to DNEG’s portfolio allows us to bring India’s proud 100-year history of film heritage and its industry talent to the global market. It also presents our clients with the benefits of an integrated solution across the entire production chain, unlocking greater efficiencies and savings, with the reassurance of working with a trusted filmmaking partner.”
The transaction is designed to position DNEG as an integrated production services provider to its global client base, complementing its worldwide visual effects and animation services offerings. Following the completion of the transaction, DNEG will offer eight Hollywood-designed soundstages from a studio complex in Film City, Mumbai, and a full suite of film and TV production and post-production services in India. These also include digital intermediate, camera equipment rental, sound and picture editing, and associated support and technology services.
As part of the transaction, DNEG has acquired the following key divisions from PFL: Prime Focus Studios (PF Studios), Digital Intermediate (DI), Equipment Rental Services (EQR) and PFL’s Advertising post-production business.
“Having achieved a distinctive leadership position across visual effects and animation, with the capabilities and scale to be a preferred partner to our clients, DNEG’s next logical step is to extend our filmmaker-focused services into the production ecosystem,” commented DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.
“Adding these new services to DNEG’s portfolio allows us to bring India’s proud 100-year history of film heritage and its industry talent to the global market. It also presents our clients with the benefits of an integrated solution across the entire production chain, unlocking greater efficiencies and savings, with the reassurance of working with a trusted filmmaking partner.”