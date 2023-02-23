Accelerating its extended reality offering for media and sports, global video solutions provider Accedo has acquired the assets of eyecandylab, the Emmy-nominated provider of extended reality (XR) solutions.
Describing itself as a leading company for immersive video streaming in the Metaverse, eyecandylab is backed by Silicon Valley-based investors and has developed a solution for streaming companies to make their platforms Metaverse-ready by converging augmented reality, XR headsets, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The solution has already been used by customers like SKY, O2 Telefónica and Red Bull. Recent projects of the company have been nominated for an Emmy as well as a special mention during Google I/O.
On competition of the transaction, eyecandylab’s flagship patented augmen.tv platform for XR applications as well as its Web3-based loyalty solution Watch&Earn will be integrated into Accedo’s software stack and will be offered both to customers doing their own XR development and to those who would like support from Accedo’s global team.
Commenting on the deal, Accedo CEO Michael Lantz (pictured left) said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with eyecandylab. Our strategic roadmap and vision of the future of XR solutions in the wider media industry are aligned and we believe that together we will be able to deliver even more value to customers and partners.”
Robin Sho Moser, CEO and co-founder, eyecandylab (pictured right), added: “Accedo’s global presence and proven ability to innovate will enable us to accelerate adoption. I’m thrilled that our patented software solutions will form part of a bigger software stack for customers on a global scale. We are seeing that interactivity and immersion is becoming increasingly important for a delightful and engaging viewing experience. With Accedo’s footprint in the media industry, we are in a great position to deliver innovative business cases in a scalable way.”
