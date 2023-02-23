In the latest and almost certainly most important expansion of the Nordic region's premium original content service, Viaplay has launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service in the US.
Through the launch, Viaplay will offer a range of what it calls “high-quality and psychologically penetrating” series and films from the Nordic region including crime dramas, young adult series and dark comedies. All of the Nordic film and TV content is subtitled in English.
Viaplay series available exclusively on the platform include Danish crime drama Trom (pictured), Norwegian thriller Furia and acclaimed Swedish drama Threesome. Viaplay’s line-up also includes internationally acclaimed titles such A Man Called Ove (recently remade with Tom Hanks); Academy Award-winning dark comedy Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen; award-winning psychological thriller Partisan; documentary Operation Cannabis; award-winning comedy-drama series Love Me, Season 1-2 and Pernille, Season 1-3; young adult series Delete Me akin to Euphoria; historical drama The Emigrants; and smash-hit financial drama Exit, one of Norway’s most streamed series; as well as all three films from the renowned Millennium/The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy.
The launch will also feature the exclusive US premieres of more than 50 premium series and films, upcoming premieres include drama Cell 8, set in the US and Sweden; biopic The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen starring Connie Nielsen; interrogation drama Face to Face, Season 3 starring Lars Mikkelsen; WWII war drama Gold Run starring Sven Nordin; true crime drama The Congregation; critically acclaimed historical drama Margrete: Queen of the North; gritty crime series Fenris; and the streaming premiere of Hilma af Klint biopic Hilma directed by Academy Award nominee Lasse Hallström and co-starring Academy Award and Emmy®-nominated actress Lena Olin.
Viaplay’s North American direct-to-consumer offering will expand to Canada on 7 March 2023.
Commenting on the launch, Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer, North America & Viaplay Select, said: “Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is now widely available in the US. As the global leader in original Nordic content, we’re excited for US audiences to have access to more new series and films from the Nordic region than ever before. Viaplay offers subscribers an incredible value for their streaming dollars.”
