Nearly year after it began talks with BT Group to form a joint venture company creating a new premium sport offering for the UK and Ireland, Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed TNT Sports as the new name for the premium sports brand that will replace BT Sport in the UK & Ireland from July 2023.
The 50:50 BT and Warner Bros. Discovery Joint Venture was formed in 2022 and saw the production and operational assets of BT Sport transfer to and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery which owns Eurosport. The JV’s aims was to bringing together the sports content offering of both sports channels to obtain one of the most extensive portfolios of premium sports rights including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, the Olympic Games, tennis Grand Slams featuring the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, cycling Grand Tours including the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia and the winter sports World Cup season.
Warner Bros. Discovery believes the new name heralds an important step in the previously announced plans to unite the enviable collection of premium rights from BT Sport and Eurosport under a single offer in the future. The new brand will go active from July 2023 - shortly before the start of the 2023/2024 football season - and says Warner Bros. Discovery will represent the start of a new journey and relationship with sports fans in the UK & Ireland that will continue the spirit of what BT Sport has built over the past decade.
The TNT Sports brand already has an association with premium live sport in other territories and under Warner Bros. Discovery’s family of brands. This includes being home to top-level domestic and European football in a number of countries in Latin America, while live sport has been a staple on the TNT network in the US, including the NBA, NHL and NCAA.
TNT Sports will present the live sports rights carried by BT Sport today, while Eurosport in the UK & Ireland will continue to be available in the same way as it is at present before being rolled into the new brand at some time in the future. Shortly before the 2023/2024 football season, discovery+ will become the streaming home for sports fans who can enjoy a subscription that includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment.
“The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sport in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that Warner Bros. Discovery brings to its partnership with BT,” said Andrew Georgiou, board member of the joint venture and president and managing director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe. “While Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to contribute its global scale and capabilities, together with its growing portfolio of premium entertainment, we are also determined to ensure we don't compromise on the inimitable, local style that is at the heart of the way BT Sport has connected with fans over the past decade. Remaining authentically local will remain key to our success.”
For Paolo Pescatore, technology, media and telecoms analyst at PP Foresight, the rebranding is a lean slate which promises to simplify the overall sports experience for fans in the long term. However, he added that there were still numerous challenges in the short term of managing a multi brand strategy, ones the new JV is fully aware of, and will need to navigate carefully.
“Initially there will be resentment as it will feel like another sports brand entering the UK market in an increasingly fragmented world. During a cost of living crisis this might give people a reason to cancel,” he added. “Hence all focus must be placed on positioning and adding greater value for sports fans as part of the Discovery+ umbrella. Undoubtedly there will be bumps in the journey. Maintaining key sports rights will remain ever so important to help during this transition for the next couple of years.”
