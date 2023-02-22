Aiming to enable it to deliver high-quality pay-TV and over-the-top streaming services, pay-TV and comms provider Altice has signed an early renewal agreement extending its license to entertainment industry intellectual property (IP) company Adeia's portfolio.









This agreement is said to be able to support the latest generation of video service technologies, ensuring Altice meets customer expectations for content quality and intuitive navigation. It includes Altice’s Optimum services, including its cable TV and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services.



“We are pleased to announce this early renewal, which extends our long-term relationship with Altice,” said



“We are pleased to extend our long-term partnership with Adeia in support of Altice’s Optimum services,” added Yossi Benchetrit, chief procurement and programming officer at With nearly five million residential and business customers across 21 states, including the New York City tri-state area, Altice is one of the largest broadband communications and video service providers in the US.This agreement is said to be able to support the latest generation of video service technologies, ensuring Altice meets customer expectations for content quality and intuitive navigation. It includes Altice’s Optimum services, including its cable TV and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services.“We are pleased to announce this early renewal, which extends our long-term relationship with Altice,” said Adeia chief executive officer Paul E. Davis. “The US pay-TV market is among the most competitive environments in the world. Leaders in this segment, including Altice, are leveraging innovations that improve digital entertainment experiences to help consumers quickly, easily and intuitively find the content and services they want to enjoy.”“We are pleased to extend our long-term partnership with Adeia in support of Altice’s Optimum services,” added Yossi Benchetrit, chief procurement and programming officer at Altice