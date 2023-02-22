UK-based factual and scripted distributor Hat Trick International (HTI) has announced the first sales for Payback, the latest drama series to come out of Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television stable.
The 6 x 60’ drama tells the story of Lexie Noble, an ordinary wife and mother living a comfortable life in the suburbs of Edinburgh. But her perfect family world comes to an abrupt end when she finds herself embroiled in a police operation to topple a notorious crime lord, Cal Morris (Peter Mullan). Lexie is unaware that her husband, Jared has been laundering Cal’s illegal earnings on a vast scale.
Jared’s every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan and DCI Adam Guthrie who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal to justice. As a partner in Jared’s business, Lexie is forced to work for Cal as the police net inexorably tightens. All too soon, she finds herself trapped between Cal and the police, with her safety, and even her life, in grave danger.
The thriller, written by acclaimed screenwriter Debbie O’Malley has been picked up by NPO Netherlands, Cosmote Greece and RTÉ ahead of its debut on ITV1 in the UK.
Payback is produced by HTM Television, the production company co-owned by Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions. It was commissioned by ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, and is a co-production with BritBox International in a deal brokered by HTI. The series is executive produced by Mercurio, O’Malley, Madonna Baptiste and Diederick Santer on behalf of BritBox International. BritBox will serve as Payback’s exclusive home in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Nordic territories. The series will be directed by Jennie Darnell and produced by Eric Coulter.
Commenting on the series and its prospects, Sarah Tong, director of sales at Hat Trick International, said: “Payback is more than a gripping crime drama: it also explores the place where integrity meets temptation — and how far any of us would go if we thought we could get away with it. Debbie has come up with thrilling storyline, which Jed has transformed into brilliant television with the help of a stellar line-up of creative talent. You don’t have to be a detective to work out that Payback is going to be a hit with audiences round the world.”
Mercurio added: “Everyone at HTM Television is absolutely thrilled with Payback. From Debbie O'Malley's brilliant writing and Jennie Darnell's compelling direction to wonderfully layered and complex performances from a cast led by Morven Christie and Peter Mullan, Payback is an emotional rollercoaster that will have audiences riveted from start to finish.”
