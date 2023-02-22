Web caching, video streaming and content delivery software solutions provider Varnish Software has revealed that in collaboration with Intel and Supermicro a new milestone in content delivery performance that it says paves the way for next-gen live streaming.









Varnish added that the throughput and energy efficiencies achieved with this benchmark can be applied to a broad range of servers depending on customer requirements. The company said it was looking forward to working with Intel and Supermicro on solutions that support a wide range of video and content delivery workloads leveraging cost-effective system footprints and energy efficiency. Using a fourth-gen Intel Xeon processor achieving 1.3 Tbps per server throughput at 1.17 Gbps per Watt on a single Edge server. This says Varnish makes it possible for content delivery services and the live event industry to support massive live streaming events in an economical and sustainable way.The benchmarks were accomplished using Varnish Enterprise 6.0 deployed on a Supermicro 2U CloudDC server powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, without requiring the use of specialised, added-cost TLS offload cards.Supermicro's CloudDC server line is an optimised platform targeting private and public clouds offered in 1U and 2U form factors in single or dual processor configurations. The servers were optimised for balance among processor, memory, storage, expansion and networking to give the best efficiency.“Achieving over 1 Tbps in a single Edge server is a major leap forward for the industry, and critical for delivering the next generation of video and digital experiences,” noted Varnish Software CTO Frank Miller. “The need to deliver more throughput with less energy and at the lowest cost is growing exponentially. With commercially available software and off-the-shelf server hardware from Supermicro - built on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors - we have entered a new era of CDN cache performance. Varnish Software’s unique architecture, features and capabilities were essential in reaching the new benchmarks, which include asynchronous direct I/O, NUMA awareness and software-based TLS.”Varnish added that the throughput and energy efficiencies achieved with this benchmark can be applied to a broad range of servers depending on customer requirements. The company said it was looking forward to working with Intel and Supermicro on solutions that support a wide range of video and content delivery workloads leveraging cost-effective system footprints and energy efficiency.