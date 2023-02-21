Building on a successful first season that premiered on Prime Video and RTVE, global programme distributor ZDF Studios has sealed a deal to distribute the return of Stories to Stay Awake a reboot of the classic Spanish series Historias Para No Dormir.
The original was created by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador in the 1960s and the second season of the reboot aims to offer audiences the best of the thriller genre combined with the great potential and talent of modern cinema. Directors Salvador Calvo, Nacho Vigalondo, Alice Waddington and Jaume Balagueró are overseeing the remake of four new stand-alone episodes for this second season of self-contained stories The superb cast of the miniseries includes, among others, award-winning actors Javier Gutiérrez, Petra Martínez, Roberto Álamo, Aníbal Gómez, Álvaro Morte, Pablo Derqui and Manuela Vellés.
The second season is produced by Paramount in association with ZDF Studios, along with Prointel and Isla Audiovisual. Just as with season one, ZDF Studios will again distribute the series in all territories outside Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Latin America, which will be handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
“Great storytelling will always stand the test of time and by producing a contemporary version of Serrador’s work it gives a whole new generation the opportunity to discover these superb thrillers,” commented ZDF Studios director of drama Susanne Frank.
The second season is produced by Paramount in association with ZDF Studios, along with Prointel and Isla Audiovisual. Just as with season one, ZDF Studios will again distribute the series in all territories outside Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Latin America, which will be handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
“Great storytelling will always stand the test of time and by producing a contemporary version of Serrador’s work it gives a whole new generation the opportunity to discover these superb thrillers,” commented ZDF Studios director of drama Susanne Frank.