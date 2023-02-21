Global independent content distributor GoQuest Media has finalised sales for three series from its growing portfolio of drama to bTV Media Group’s digital platform VOYO Bulgaria.
In all, VOYO has acquired the SVOD rights to the award-winning crime thriller Rats (6 x 55'), the Serbian spy thriller Civil Servant (36 x 50’) and the romantic drama Secrets of the Grapevine (74 x 50’).
Based on true stories, Rats is set in the evolving world of the Czech-Vietnamese meth syndicates led by an immigrant mafia, funded by cryptocurrency, and monitored by the DEA, who must change their traditional tactics to adapt to the new order. But change begets mistakes, which often cost lives, and nobody wants to end up as a rat for the DEA, but David (Cyril Dobrý) didn’t have a choice. After cracking under the interrogation of Major Jan Blažek (Václav Neužil), spilling the secrets of the syndicate, and betraying his best friend, becoming an informant might be his best chance to survive.
Produced by Telekom Srbija and Film Danas, Civil Servant is created and produced by Predrag Antonijevic (Savior, Dara of Jasenovac) and directed by Miroslav Lekic and Ivan Zivkovic. The riveting series follows a young, ambitious Serbian Secret Service (BIA) agent, Lazar Stanojević (played by Milan Marić, who recently received the Shooting Stars Award at Berlinale and the Chopard Talent Award at the Moscow Film Festival) as he negotiates the rules of the international spy game in the modern world. He quickly learns that all is not what it seems, and he is left fighting the distrust that he has for everything he thought to be true. Despite this, his sense of duty still makes him make dangerous decisions to try to protect his nation, his family and himself. Will Lazar emerge from being a servant of the state to its ultimate protector?
Secrets of the Grapevine is a romantic drama that tells the incredible history of two wine-growing families - the Tomovics and Smiljanics. The intimate saga of the feuding families is rapt with devastating secrets, long lost love, and heartbreak. As former lovers Vuk Tomovic and Vera Smiljanic rekindle their romance after twenty years – now they must make great sacrifices to fulfil a passion for a project they had dreamt of together years ago. The series is produced by MetRo Production for Telekom.
Commenting on the deals Anjela Georgieva, foreign acquisition manager at VOYO Bulgaria said: "VOYO BG operates only in Bulgaria, allowing us to focus our acquisitions only on content that is preferred by our local audience. European content is one of the pillars of the service, especially content produced in our neighbouring countries. It always brings a huge amount of interest and generates great viewership. Our market expertise helps us to select content that suits our local needs best."
“We've kicked off the new year by extending our relationship with VOYO into a new region,” added Jimmy George, VP sales & acquisitions at GoQuest Media. “While Rats and Civil Servant continue to reach new audiences, we couldn't be more excited for Secrets of the Grapevine making its debut in the international markets through VOYO Bulgaria. With this, we continue keeping our promise of introducing the best of international content to new audiences worldwide.”
