Following a successful festival run towards the end of 2022, independent distributor All3Media International has confirmed that Italian drama Corpo Libero, aka The Gymnasts, is now licensed in over 30 territories.
Based on Ilaria Bernardini’s bestselling novel Corpo Libero / The Girls Are Good, The Gymnasts is a coming-of-age thriller, centering on a team of elite teenage athletes as they compete at an international tournament in the atmospheric Italian mountains. It is the most important week of their lives and rivalries are fierce and relationships complex as these loyal teammates fight for a chance at Olympic selection.
As tensions and obsessions escalate within the team, and the drama of adolescence clashes with the brutal pressures of competitive training, a ticking time bomb is created. Many of them have spent years dreaming of this event and would do anything to win, so when it is revealed that a competitor has died, the police suspect murder.
The six-part thriller is produced by the Oscar-winning team at Indigo Film in co-production with the German company Network Movie (ZDF Neo) in collaboration with Rai Fiction and Paramount+, in association with All3Media International. The series is directed by Cosima Spende and Valerio Bonelli.
Spearheaded by Paramount+ Italia collaboration, Paramount + / Viacom acquired rights for the drama across Australia, South Korea, Canada and the UK. Newly announced territories include New Zealand on Paramount+/Viacom, Greece where the series will air on Cosmote, Finland on MTV and TV4 on Sweden.
Commenting of the deals, All3Media EVP EMEA and co-productions, Stephen Driscoll said: “We’re very pleased to see our partnership on Indigo Film’s fantastic drama has attracted a brilliant slate of international sales. Stunningly made and helmed by leading creative talent, The Gymnasts is utterly compelling, packed with engrossing personal drama and set in the captivating high-pressure world of gymnastics with a tense murder mystery at it’s the centre, the series has been cemented as a must-see for a global audience.”
