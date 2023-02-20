In a deal including all pay-TV rights, production and distribution company Electric Entertainment has revealed that its original TV series The Ark has been sold to NBC Universal Global Networks Germany to be broadcast on SYFY in German-speaking territories.
The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.
The 12-episode series debuted in the U.S. on February 1 and was SYFY’s most watched premiere in two years. In 2022 the Ark was sold in Spain, France, Portugal, The Balkans, Romania and Poland.
“It is both exciting and rewarding having a long-lasting relationship with NBCU in Germany,” said Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of international distribution, Electric Entertainment. “Partnering with them on The Ark is the third Electric Entertainment series they will be airing in the territories following the successful run of The Librarians and The Outpost.”
Added Karin Schrader, VP programming & acquisitions at NBC Universal Global Networks Germany: “Sci-Fi programmes translate extremely well worldwide, especially those that are created by two of the most legendary producers in science-fiction – Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. We are excited to present this highly anticipated series to our viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on SYFY.”
