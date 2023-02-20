Sports media and marketing firm Infront and satellite operator SES have revealed their partnership to deliver the recently-concluded ski races of the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships from the French Alps to viewers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.
Occurring every two years, the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships feature the best alpine skiers competing in 13 different races watched by millions of fans around the world. The partnership saw Infront take advantage of SES’s dedicated sports and events distribution platform to distribute the event to global broadcasters in high-definition quality.
Working with Infront, SES managed the live feed from the race courses across both mountain venues by transmitting four signals back to SES’s Emek Ha’Ela facility for satellite distribution, with LiveU’s mobile field units and IP bonding technology deployed for a back-up signal contribution.
“The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships is one of the premier events showcasing the very best skiers in the world. With our cutting-edge media production featuring multiple camera angles and race data across multiple mountains, we catered to a global audience eager to watch their favourite skiers race live,” explained Amikam Kranz, vice president media, betting & technology at Infront. “SES is one of our key technology partners with a video distribution platform to deliver high-quality content and reach millions of TV households, and we are delighted to be working with them.”
“Fans have become more specific and passionate about the sporting events that they want to watch, regardless of their location or what time of day it is,” added Michele Gosetti, head of sales, sports & events at SES. “Therefore, it is critical that our partners can deliver their sports content to fans reliably and in the highest picture quality possible.”
