As it aims to enhance the breadth and capability of the programming portfolio it offers operator customers, content provider SPI has launched Smart Channels, digital streaming channels specially-curated for all tastes and exclusive to its FilmBox+ service.
Smart Channels comprise specially curated playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back in a similar fashion to traditional linear channels. These channels are fully digital and are exclusive to the FilmBox+ platform. In addition to FilmBox+’s VOD catalogue and linear channels, subscribers can now stream Smart Channels that are genre-specific or dedicated to particular content, actors or directors.
The Smart Channel feature builds on FilmBox+’s recent enhancement of its lean-back user experience that saw the introduction of EPG functionality for linear channels that emulates the TV zapping experience. By clicking on the information button next to a movie on the Smart Channel EPG, viewers can start watching their selection from the beginning via FilmBox+’s on-demand menu which creates a smooth transition between linear and on demand viewing experiences.
To date, Smart Channels are available with genre-specific SPI channels like FilmBox Kids, FilmBox Comedy, FilmBox Crime, FilmBox Horror, FilmBox Romance, FilmBox Documentary and more vertical film channels that broadcast cinema classics. Viewers can also access thematic channels dedicated to various lifestyle programming including water sports and mixed martial arts.
FilmBox+ has rolled-out 157 smart channels so far globally as well as across SPI’s core territories such as Europe, Adria region, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye with channel availability varying by territory. More Smart Channels will be made available in the months to come.
“People love watching linear channels worldwide. This is because audiences cherish the serendipity of stumbling onto a good movie that’s reminiscent of the traditional TV zapping experience,” explained Haymi Behar, CMO & CDO at SPI International.
“Smart Channels combine the best aspects of on-demand and linear viewing by enabling viewers to discover content that they might otherwise miss by scrolling through a vast library of programming. Smart Channels is an innovation that helps us create new and dedicated streaming channels through our CMS within minutes which is an added value for the operators that are integrated with FilmBox+. Whether the customer likes sailing competitions or Tarkovsky movies, they can now find a channel curated for their taste without a hassle within the platform.”
The Smart Channel feature builds on FilmBox+’s recent enhancement of its lean-back user experience that saw the introduction of EPG functionality for linear channels that emulates the TV zapping experience. By clicking on the information button next to a movie on the Smart Channel EPG, viewers can start watching their selection from the beginning via FilmBox+’s on-demand menu which creates a smooth transition between linear and on demand viewing experiences.
To date, Smart Channels are available with genre-specific SPI channels like FilmBox Kids, FilmBox Comedy, FilmBox Crime, FilmBox Horror, FilmBox Romance, FilmBox Documentary and more vertical film channels that broadcast cinema classics. Viewers can also access thematic channels dedicated to various lifestyle programming including water sports and mixed martial arts.
FilmBox+ has rolled-out 157 smart channels so far globally as well as across SPI’s core territories such as Europe, Adria region, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye with channel availability varying by territory. More Smart Channels will be made available in the months to come.
“People love watching linear channels worldwide. This is because audiences cherish the serendipity of stumbling onto a good movie that’s reminiscent of the traditional TV zapping experience,” explained Haymi Behar, CMO & CDO at SPI International.
“Smart Channels combine the best aspects of on-demand and linear viewing by enabling viewers to discover content that they might otherwise miss by scrolling through a vast library of programming. Smart Channels is an innovation that helps us create new and dedicated streaming channels through our CMS within minutes which is an added value for the operators that are integrated with FilmBox+. Whether the customer likes sailing competitions or Tarkovsky movies, they can now find a channel curated for their taste without a hassle within the platform.”