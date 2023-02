Calling the new habits of an under 25 cohort it describes as content omnivores, as a potential existential shift, the study says that for this key demographic TV is not the cultural touchstone that it was for their parents and is just one of a constellation of on-screen activities. The research found that Gen Z respondents spend more time on both gaming (22%) and non-premium videos on platforms like YouTube (21%) than they do watching TV shows (17%). Those over 35 estimate say they spend more than double the time on TV shows that Gen Z does.Even though, Gen Z consumers spend about a fifth of their screen time watching through apps on a smart TV, the same as their older counterparts, only 8% of their time goes to watching shows through a cable box. This compares with 31% among older viewers. And they spend more time watching on their cell phone than on any other screen.Despite Y ouTube’s dominance of the overall online video industry, for Gen Z, TikTok has become a go-to destination in a very short amount of time. Among Gen Z consumers who use both platforms, 54% said they spend more time on TikTok and 40% spend a lot more time. Almost three quarters, 73%, said that if they could only use one, they’d keep TikTok. More than half of Gen Z viewers say they watch less “regular” TV because of the time they spend watching non-premium video.“Gen Z is just as passionate about entertainment as their Gen X parents and Boomer grandparents. But they are content omnivores, and TV is just one of a constellation of things competing for their attention,” said Jon Giegengack, principal and Hub Entertainment Research founder. “Most importantly: so far, there’s no reason to think they’ll outgrow their attachment to short form video or gaming as they get older.”