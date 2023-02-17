Shaping up to take on larger creative projects, particularly those requiring high dynamic range (HDR) deliveries, UK post-production company Virtual Post has appointed senior finishing artist Phillippa Beasley-Swanson to the newly created role of head of picture.
The strengthening of Virtual Post’s picture capabilities follows its recent investment in new audio technology and facilities, which saw its main studio upgraded to Dolby Atmos 7.4.1 HE with Dynaudio monitoring and UHD projection.
Beasley-Swanson joins Virtual Post from London-headquartered post-production company The Finish Line, where she worked for six years as a senior colourist and online editor on a range of productions, including GPs Behind Closed Doors for Knickerbockerglory TV; Madeleine McCann: The Case Against Christian B for ScreenDog Productions; Deadliest Mums and Dads for Crackit Productions and The Football Academy for Zigzag Productions. Her CV also includes stints with Tinopolis Post, Lion Television, Editworks and Directors Cut Films. Beasley Swanson is also a Dolby Vision certified professional.
In her new role, Beasley-Swanson will head up Virtual Post’s picture-finishing team. In addition to overseeing grading and online editing, she will spearhead the company’s push into servicing premium HDR productions for both legacy broadcasters and streamers.
Commenting on the new role she said: “I’ve long admired Virtual Post, not only for the quality of its work but for its ability to embrace new technology and working models to disrupt and reinvent the post-production market. So, when the opportunity arose to join Jon and his team and help create wonderful looking programmes, I didn’t hesitate. I’m also excited to be based in Brighton, which has become a real centre of excellence for the creative industries, as more and more production companies migrate from London.”
Virtual Post CEO Jon Lee said: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve reviewed all aspects of Virtual Post’s operation. Last year, this led to a major revamp of our audio capabilities. Now, to complement our best-in-class audio talent and technology, we’ve turned our attention to our picture-finishing team — and Phillippa’s appointment is the result. She’s motivated, energetic and has all the right skills, both personally and technically, to help lead Virtual Post into the next phase of its development.”
