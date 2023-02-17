The surge in online streaming has been shown markedly on 15 February when broadband provider Virgin Media O2 saw record network traffic, hitting a peak of 24.77Tbps at peak (8-10pm average), a 10% increase on the previous milestone set in October 2022.
The surge was associated with football fans streaming live coverage of the Arsenal v Manchester City Premier League clash, only available via streaming on Prime Video, as well as fans accessing Champions League matches the on the same night.
The release of hugely popular game Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season Two also contributed to the record day. The Battle Royale game has a file size of 22.1GB and gamers rushed at 17:00 to download the latest update. Some gamers took advantage of the pre-download feature as well, with many downloading the patch throughout the day.
Virgin Media O2 says that it has seen records tumble on its network in recent years, largely due to the shift in household digital behaviour following the pandemic. Commenting on the latest surge, CTO Jeanie York said: “We have once again seen records smashed on our network with football fans and gamers using our ultrafast speeds on Wednesday to enjoy some midweek entertainment. This rising demand and the continued importance of connectivity is why we keep investing and innovating to ensure that we deliver for our customers.”
