After what it called a “highly successful” 2022 in which it introduced a slate of original broadcast and streaming TV series, production and distribution company Electric Entertainment has expanded its production arm ramping up its capacity for 2023.





The expansion includes the promotion of Mark Franco to head of production, who joined Electric Entertainment in 2004 on its maiden project The Librarians, as Visual FX supervisor/producer. In his new role, Franco will oversee production on all projects focused on the workflow and processes from camera through post-production. Franco was instrumental in the development of Electric’s “one stop shop” studio environment overseeing its ability to prep, shoot and complete productions all under one roof.



Franco’s career in visual and special effects spans over 30 years. His entrée into the business was at the dawn of CGI for visual FX, boasting the feature film Star-Trek – The Movie in 1978 as one of his very first credits. Other high-profile films he has worked on over the years include Armageddon, The Patriot, Vanilla Sky and Batman Forever.



Joining Electric’s production team is Brandon W. Lambdin as VP of physical production. In this newly created position, Lambdin will handle all aspects of production, budgeting and scheduling for Electric’s TV and film projects. Years prior to joining Electric Entertainment, Lambdin worked with Dean Devlin on numerous productions, including line producer for Leverage: Redemption and The Librarians, executive producer and unit production manager for Bad Samaritan and assistant director for Geostorm. Other credits of Brandon’s include: Inception (assistant director), War for the Planet of the Apes, (assistant director) and Interstellar, (assistant director) among others.



Cynthia Hajj (pictured) has been promoted to production executive. Prior to joining Electric, she was co-creator of Homage Arts and Production, a boutique production company, where she produced short-form content for clients including Warner, Island Def Jam, RCA, Bicycle Music Group and Interscope. At that time, she worked for Devlin’s long time partner Marc Roskin, learning the ropes of film and television development, finance, production, and distribution. Hajj served as Co-Producer of Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption.



Lambdin and Hajj will report directly to Franco, continuing to report directly to The expansion includes the promotion of Mark Franco to head of production, who joined Electric Entertainment in 2004 on its maiden project The Librarians, as Visual FX supervisor/producer. In his new role, Franco will oversee production on all projects focused on the workflow and processes from camera through post-production. Franco was instrumental in the development of Electric’s “one stop shop” studio environment overseeing its ability to prep, shoot and complete productions all under one roof.Franco’s career in visual and special effects spans over 30 years. His entrée into the business was at the dawn of CGI for visual FX, boasting the feature film Star-Trek – The Movie in 1978 as one of his very first credits. Other high-profile films he has worked on over the years include Armageddon, The Patriot, Vanilla Sky and Batman Forever.Joining Electric’s production team is Brandon W. Lambdin as VP of physical production. In this newly created position, Lambdin will handle all aspects of production, budgeting and scheduling for Electric’s TV and film projects. Years prior to joining Electric Entertainment, Lambdin worked with Dean Devlin on numerous productions, including line producer for Leverage: Redemption and The Librarians, executive producer and unit production manager for Bad Samaritan and assistant director for Geostorm. Other credits of Brandon’s include: Inception (assistant director), War for the Planet of the Apes, (assistant director) and Interstellar, (assistant director) among others.Cynthia Hajj (pictured) has been promoted to production executive. Prior to joining Electric, she was co-creator of Homage Arts and Production, a boutique production company, where she produced short-form content for clients including Warner, Island Def Jam, RCA, Bicycle Music Group and Interscope. At that time, she worked for Devlin’s long time partner Marc Roskin, learning the ropes of film and television development, finance, production, and distribution. Hajj served as Co-Producer of Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption.Lambdin and Hajj will report directly to Franco, continuing to report directly to Electric Entertainmen t CEO of Dean Devlin who, commenting on the appointments, said: “Not only am I excited to announce this major expansion of our production arm, I feel blessed to have such a talented team working with us. Each and every one of these promotions is a result of a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication. Mark has shown exemplary work since our first collaboration and Cynthia’s dedication and expertise has helped the company get to this point of extreme growth. And now, with the addition of Brandon, who I have worked side by side with on so many of our TV programmes and films, and Erica with her legal expertise, we are certain to reach levels beyond my expectations.