Channel owner and distributor Quintus Studios has acquired over 50 hours of content from Red Arrow Studios International, Autentic Distribution and Maximus Film for its new AVOD channel Free Documentary - Engineering.
The new channel from the international factual content distributor will also feature existing content in Quintus’ catalogue in an AVOD portfolio which is led by its flagship channel Free Documentary. Together with the other channels such as FD Real, FD Crime, FD History, FD Nature and ENDEVR the offering attracts almost 8 million subscribers and over 200 million unique visitors combined on all platforms.
For Free Documentary – Engineering, Quintus Studios has acquired from Red Arrow Studios International, How Trains Changed the World (6 x 60′) and How Factories Changed The World (5x60′). From Maximus Film it has Mega Manufacturing (6 x 60′), Mega Pit Stops (5 x 60′), Giant Hubs (6 x 60′), Mega Transports (5 x 60′), Giant Pop-Up Constructions (5 x 60′) and Ultimate Vehicles (6 x 60′). From Autentic Distribution it has Stone Men Season 2 (6 x 60').
"With Free Documentary - Engineering we’re expanding our channel offer by establishing a strong engineering proposition featuring compelling genre content said Lena Muller, Head of Acquisitions at Quintus Studios. commenting on the acquisitions. “We’ll establish the channel with our YouTube audience, but as with most of our channels there is great potential to grow onto our other social and FAST platforms.”
