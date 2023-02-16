A study from Digital TV Research is predicting that over the top (OTT) TV episodes and films in the Middle East & North Africa will generate $5.69 billion in revenue by 2022, more or less double that totalled in 2022.
The Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report cited Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia as key territories, together accounting for 55% of the region’s revenues over the course of the next six years. Turkey is expected to account for 62% of revenues with Israel and Saudi on 11% and 10% respectively. The 13 Arabic-speaking countries will generate $2.4 7 billion in 2028, up from $1.28 billion in 2022.
The AVOD sector in the region is forecast to bring in $1.55 billion by 2028, increasing about a billion dollars compared with last year. Yet SVOD will b the revenue driver for OTT TV and video. SVOD revenues will reach $3.82 billion in 202, up by $1.8 billion in 2022.
Looking at growth engines, the Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report forecasts 42 million SVOD subscriptions by 2028, double from the 21 million at the end of 2022. Netflix is set to have 11 million subscribers by 2028, while Disney+ is set for 7.22 billion.
