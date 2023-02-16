Workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, test and synchronisation firm Telestream has announced the immediate appointment of Rhonda Bassett-Spiers as its new chief executive officer.
Bassett-Spiers succeeds Dan Castles who will retire from the CEO role and remain with the company through April 2023 to aid in the transition of Ms. Bassett-Spiers into her new role. President and chief operating officer Jon Wilson will remain in his current role, continuing to lead the company’s operations.
Castles, the company’s founding CEO, returned to the CEO position in January 2020 from the board of directors to lead the company’s recent phase of accelerated growth. During his most recent tenure as CEO, Telestream completed five acquisitions to expand across the media supply chain while meaningfully expanding the company’s ability to support customer workflows as they transition to the cloud, delivered consistent revenue growth, and strong profitability.
“Rhonda has an excellent track record of leadership across the technology industry and pioneering innovation and driving growth. Our leadership styles are complementary and our priorities of delivering superior customer and employee experiences are consistent, which is why she is the right person to lead Telestream as the next CEO,” said Castles commenting on the management change.
Prior to Telestream, Rhonda Bassett-Spiers’ more than 30-year career of leadership across the technology industry is highlighted by her most recent role as president and CEO of iTradeNetwork, a leading global supplier of end-to-end supply chain management and intelligence solutions for the perishable food industry. Under her leadership, iTradeNetwork developed a suite of solutions that enabled customers to build resiliency and adapt to the ever-changing conditions of the food supply chain.
“I joined Telestream because of its culture, its track record of growth and profitability, and its leadership position in the video industry,” she remarked. “I look forward to partnering with Jon and the great leadership team as the company begins a new chapter of providing world class solutions across the digital media supply chain.”
