Supporting the content services and media processing company’s goal of becoming the number 1 digital video fulfilment partner in the EMEA region, Capital A Investment Partners has acquired a minority stake in ODMedia.
Established in 2004 by Sjef Pijnenburg, ODMedia has strategic partnerships with all major global streaming platforms. In addition to offering the full range of technical-delivery and localisation services, ODMedia acts as an aggregator of content for the major global streaming platforms. Under this new partnership, Pijnenburg (CEO), and William Linders (CCO) will remain shareholders and in their current positions in the company. Jeroen Tielens (CFO) and Emma Geelen (COO) are entering as new shareholders.
The new investment will see Capital A assist ODMedia's geographical expansion through a buy-and-build strategy. With what it says is the completeness of its service portfolio and preferred status with all the major platforms, ODMedia believes that it is well-positioned for exponential growth in the ever-evolving streaming market.
"This partnership is a significant milestone for the company. I am immensely proud of our achievements so far," said Sjef Pijnenburg, CEO ODMedia. “Thanks to an amazing team and our much-appreciated and loyal client base, we have built a solid foundation. I am looking forward to this exciting next chapter and confident that with Capital A, we have chosen the right partner to support ODMedia’s growth ambitions."
Capital A investment director Quinten Birkhoff added: "We are impressed by ODMedia's high-quality team and the fast-growing market in which they operate. We are excited about the newly formed partnership and look forward to supporting Sjef and his team in leading their international consolidation. "
The new investment will see Capital A assist ODMedia's geographical expansion through a buy-and-build strategy. With what it says is the completeness of its service portfolio and preferred status with all the major platforms, ODMedia believes that it is well-positioned for exponential growth in the ever-evolving streaming market.
"This partnership is a significant milestone for the company. I am immensely proud of our achievements so far," said Sjef Pijnenburg, CEO ODMedia. “Thanks to an amazing team and our much-appreciated and loyal client base, we have built a solid foundation. I am looking forward to this exciting next chapter and confident that with Capital A, we have chosen the right partner to support ODMedia’s growth ambitions."
Capital A investment director Quinten Birkhoff added: "We are impressed by ODMedia's high-quality team and the fast-growing market in which they operate. We are excited about the newly formed partnership and look forward to supporting Sjef and his team in leading their international consolidation. "