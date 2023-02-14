In an agreement will see Eurosport and discovery+ screen every point from every court, and building on record engagement across all platforms in 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) have inked a new long-term partnership to show the US Open in Europe.
The new five-year agreement covers 45 market, with exclusive access in 42 territories. It also includes live and highlights rights with every match on every court available to stream on discovery+ and the Eurosport App in addition to live television coverage during the tournament on Eurosport 1 and 2. Markets including the Nordics will also have the option to showcase the best matches on Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channels, expanding the reach of the tournament further.
“As the undisputed ‘home of tennis’, our brand is synonymous with the sport. Over the past 25 years, we have brought some of the most memorable moments in US Open history to fans while consistently growing tournament viewership across Europe, said Trojan Paillot, vice president, sports rights acquisitions and syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe.
“As a trusted partner to the USTA, we have developed a proven strategy to harness the full scale of our channels and platforms to screen coverage to the widest possible audience. This combined with our unrivalled tennis expertise, technology and storytelling ability means we offer fans a deeper and more engaging viewing experience year after year. We look forward to further extending our relationship with this historic tournament to enable us to unlock the power of tennis for viewers across our markets to enjoy.”
The news comes after Warner Bros. Discovery reported record audience engagement in many major markets following the 2022 US Open. This includes the best ever streaming performance on its digital platforms, doubling its audience year-on-year on discovery+, and securing the highest ever viewership on Eurosport 2 with the channel dedicated to screening coverage of locally relevant stars in each market.
Warner Bros. Discovery claims to screen more live tennis action than any other sports broadcaster with over 720 hours of live tennis per year across all platforms including coverage of every Grand Slam, the ATP season in 10 markets, the Laver Cup, plus every Olympic tennis match
