Nuuday owned company Danish communications company YouSee has invested in a portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi software and services from managed Wi-Fi solutions firm Airties to support its broadband subscribers across Denmark.
YouSee is one of Denmark's largest telecommunications companies, offering a wide range of services including Internet, TV, and mobile voice. “As Denmark's largest broadband provider, youSee’s priority is to bring the best possible connectivity and user experience for all our customers – whether on cable, DSL or fibre,” said Jesper Korsskov, senior vice president of connectivity, YouSee at Nuuday.
“Airties helps ensure we deliver a premium Wi-Fi service, with ultra-fast speeds and complete in-home coverage for all.”
Specifically, the company has deployed the Airties’ Smart Wi-Fi SaaS offering, which includes Airties Edge smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a Wi-Fi management platform, and a customised version of Airties’ Vision app.
“We are proud to have been selected by youSee to deliver their Smart Wi-Fi service to their customers across Denmark,” said Metin Taskin, CEO and CTO of Airties. “YouSee is committed to delivering an exceptional experience, and we look forward to supporting their efforts to deliver consistent, high-quality, and secure connectivity throughout their customers’ homes.”
“Airties helps ensure we deliver a premium Wi-Fi service, with ultra-fast speeds and complete in-home coverage for all.”
Specifically, the company has deployed the Airties’ Smart Wi-Fi SaaS offering, which includes Airties Edge smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a Wi-Fi management platform, and a customised version of Airties’ Vision app.
“We are proud to have been selected by youSee to deliver their Smart Wi-Fi service to their customers across Denmark,” said Metin Taskin, CEO and CTO of Airties. “YouSee is committed to delivering an exceptional experience, and we look forward to supporting their efforts to deliver consistent, high-quality, and secure connectivity throughout their customers’ homes.”