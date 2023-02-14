Global sports and entertainment broadcaster beIN Media Group (beIN) has revealed how it added a 4K UHD channel to its OTT platform, beIN CONNECT, to stream the FIFA World Cup with the support of Cognacq-Jay Image and using Synamedia Quortex just-in-time processing.
beIN was said to have selected Cognacq-Jay Image and Synamedia after the two companies had demonstrated the ability to set up a HD channel in the cloud in under 90 minutes. As Quortex becomes more deeply integrated with Synamedia’s broader Video Network portfolio, the beIN deployment also incorporates Synamedia’s industry-leading Vivid compression module for the first time.
With Synamedia’s SaaS-based solution and Cognacq-Jay Image’s team of experts, beIN was it was able to quickly launch the 4K UHD channel to live stream the World Cup matches to subscribers in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with low latency and high image quality.
beIN’s 4K channel, now a permanent addition to its OTT offering, complements its use of Quortex for just-in-time streaming of several dozen entertainment and sports channels in the MENA region. Quortex ’s multi-tenant SaaS technology builds video streams on-the-fly, matched to beIN viewers’ locations, devices and time zones. It dynamically adapts to fluctuations on network infrastructure and audiences demand, automatically scaling cloud resources up and down, leveraging spot instances that take advantage of spare cloud capacity at a fraction of the typical cost, while maintaining quality of experience.
Cognacq-Jay Image optimised the QoE of the service’s head-end and had responsibility for secure workflows, the transformation of content, and 24/7 operations, as well as using Quortex to distribute content on all OTT channels in seconds.
“We were delighted to partner with Synamedia to support beIN’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 streaming goals “ remarked Philippe Bonpunt, director of Cognacq-Jay Images, added. We deployed an extremely responsive support and oversight team that worked with Synamedia Quortex’s flexible solution to satisfy the viewing demands of such a huge number of football fans. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver more great viewing experiences for beIN in the future.”
Added Marc Baillavoine, senior director of cloud products, video network at Synamedia: “As the exclusive broadcast rights holder of the FIFA World Cup 2022 across 24 countries in MENA, beIN wanted to deliver a stellar 4K UHD experience to its subscribers. beIN is one of the first customers to benefit from the closer integration of Quortex with Synamedia’s portfolio of video processing and delivery solutions."
