Claiming enhanced content encryption safeguards, remote collaboration and cloud file storage firm LucidLink has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance following the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organisations.



The company says that gaining the SSAE 21 certification elevates security for creative professionals, those working with highly sensitive workloads and that achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that LucidLink provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in its system.

"Security is a crucial element of all our customer's businesses," states Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder of LucidLink.



"We have made it a top priority at LucidLink, and as a global organisation, we adhere to the highest international compliance standards. We understand that our customer's data is their most precious asset and are dedicated to expanding our security practice to meet their expectations and sustain their trust."



LucidLink was audited by security and compliance attestation company Prescient Assurance, a registered public accounting in the US and Canada that provides risk management and assurance services.