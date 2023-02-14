



In a development that the live production technology firm says is part of its customer-centric focus to drive investment and deliver product expansion, Grass Valley, has taken on Tim Banks as chief revenue officer (CRO), Marek Kielczewski as chief technology officer (CTO) and Jim Kirkland as senior vice president global delivery and support.

The company says that the appointments reinforce its accelerated transformation of the business and its long-term vision to accompany media and entertainment organisations in their digital transformation.



With over 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment space – most recently as VP of Sales EMEA at Grass Valley, Banks has been in the interim CRO role for the past six months. Over his years at Grass Valley, he has established a sales and pre-sales presence in-region and has achieved what are said to be “impressive” rates of revenue and market-share growth. “I’m very proud of GV’s past and very excited by our future as we continue to help our customers create new revenue streams and drive operational efficiencies, leading the way through the media and entertainment industry’s ongoing digital transformation,” Banks remarked.



Kielczewski comes to Grass Valley with over 20 years of industry experience in running engineering organisations in the broadcast, media, and entertainment segments.

Prior to joining Grass Valley, he co-founded streaming media start-up TVCoins. He was previously also CTO of SeaChange (NASDAQ: SEAC) where he led the consolidation and transformation of the global R&D organisation. “I am thrilled to be joining Grass Valley at such a pivotal time – not only in their journey, but the industry’s as well,” Kielczewski remarked. “Our new product strategy will have an incredible impact on our current and future customers and will realise the full potential of AMPP – it’s truly an exciting time for all of us.”



Kirkland brings over 15 years of experience of senior customer-facing positions to his new role, having worked in service and pre-sales in Omnibus, Miranda, and Grass Valley. “I look forward to elevating Grass Valley’s excellent reputation for customer service even further as we transform our Delivery and Support structure and continue to help our customers and partners succeed,” he said.