Even though only 7% of TV households will be paying for at least one subscription, up from 4% at end of 2022, Africa is set to have 15.57 million paying subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customers by 2028, up from the current 6.15 million says Digital TV Research.
The analyst’s study, the Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, noted that the fast growth will also be stymied by low SVOD penetration rates as take-up is inhibited by low disposable incomes. Limited regional fixed broadband penetration will also stifle growth said the report, with few mobile operators offering over-the-top (OTT) options. In addition, not all global SVOD platforms will start in every African country thereby restricting choice.
Looking at the key players in the market, Digital TV research predicts that Netflix will have 6.94 million subscribers by 2028, or 45% of the region’s total. With roll-out expected to have be restricted to Nigeria and South Africa, Disney+ is set for just 1.29 million subscriptions by 2028 while Paramount+ is only likely to start in South
Africa and total 421, 000 customer. HBO has a distribution deal with Showmax which is set for 2.216 million subs.
Amazon Prime will start in Nigeria and South Africa in 2023. The Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report forecasts 3.01 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers by 2028. Apple TV+ launched in only eight African countries in November 2019, with 228,000 paying subs expected by 2028.
