Aiming to build on what it says is the increased need to create challenging stories in challenging times, award-winning visual content production company Distortion Productions confirms that BAFTA-nominated and award-winning writer Robin Mukherjee has joined the creative team as head of development.





Mukherjee’s work spans film, television, radio and theatre over 30 years and he has been a core writer on numerous television series including Casualty and Eastenders. Other television features include Grushko with Brian Cox and Andy Serkis and Plastic Man starring John Thaw and Frances Barber.



His first feature film, Dance of the Wind, won many international awards, including the Audience Prize at the London Film Festival. His second feature, Lore, directed by multi-award-winning Cate Shortland, was critically acclaimed worldwide, winning the Australian Writer’s Guild Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, which was Australia’s official entry for the Oscars. In addition, his three-part drama for CBBC, Combat Kids, was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Children’s Drama.



Other television projects Robin has adapted and written include Hetty Feather, Judge Dee, Roman Mysteries, The Royal, Poldark, Boon, Harry, Medics, The Bill, Back Up, The Broker’s Man and Where the Heart Is. Mukherjee is currently working with Steve Garratt on action series FistPump, a 7 x 24’ live-action hybrid engine-adventure series aimed at the 12+ tween audience.



Commenting on the appointment, Mukherjee said: “I am delighted to join such an experienced team with its world-class track record in production. This is a fantastic opportunity to develop edgy, surprising and innovative drama with both seasoned and upcoming writing talent. More than ever, challenging stories are needed for challenging times. This is exactly what Distortion is about.”



Distortion Studio managing director Jonathan Brigden added: “We are delighted to have Robin join us. He is well versed in the creative process, particularly in the Children’s space – having a deep knowledge of what successfully translates from page to screen. We look forward to working closely with him on the next stage of FistPump, a series that is being created specifically for the hugely underserved tween audience, combining live action, virtual reality and gaming applications.”