Premier fan-focused streaming company Cinedigm has announced that major Hollywood studio theatrical releases will now be available on the recently launched flagship streaming platform via the ROW8 transactional multi-platform streaming service.





ROW8 offers the latest Hollywood movies, fresh from their theatrical runs and makes them available to consumers before they are released on subscription streaming services. ROW8 currently has licensing deals with major Hollywood studios including Disney, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros among others. Hit films available at launch include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Babylon, Plane and M3GAN.



Through the partnership with ROW8, Cineverse will offer consumers the ability to rent recently released premium movies as well as select films still in theatres on a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) basis. Cineverse will provide access to premium titles via a Still in Theatres promotional shelf on the website's main page and a dedicated section on Cineverse showcasing ROW8's full content offering. ROW8's entire catalogue of over 2,000 titles will be featured on Cineverse and available within



Cineverse's search feature. Premium titles can be rented via cineverse.com with support for viewing rented titles on additional platforms coming shortly.



Cinedigm's own upcoming theatrical releases will be distributed on Cineverse via ROW8, meaning Cinedigm's content catalogue can be accessed across all business models including TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and FAST in one destination.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Cinedigm to bring the newest Hollywood movies to their consumer base via Cineverse," said Jasmina Christoph, founder and president at ROW8. “Cinedigm has consistently demonstrated an unerring approach to meeting the diverse needs of its consumers and unlocking high value viewing occasions via the freshest and most recognisable films in the world will further enhance their already compelling consumer offer.”



"ROW8 has established itself through their consumer-friendly approach to transactional streaming and by providing access to high-quality major Hollywood studios as well as independent new releases and evergreen titles," added Cinedigm's chief technology & product officer, Tony Huidor. "With this deal, Cinedigm significantly enhances Cineverse's film catalog and joins an elite club of streaming platforms that offer in-theater and newly released films. As we continue to work towards our goal of making Cineverse the "Spotify of Film", we aim to offer movie lovers one of the most compelling and complete streaming experiences in the industry."