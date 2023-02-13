Leading factual production company Pernel Media has announced a commission by ARTE France to produce Ghettos of the Shoah, (La Shoah des Ghettos) a documentary film exploring the role of the Jewish ghetto in the Holocaust to run on ARTE’s prime time history slot.





In Central and Eastern Europe in WWII, more than 1,000 ghettos were established by the Nazis between 1939 and 1941, from the Baltic States to the Crimea. Poland alone had more than 300 of them. At least half of Europe’s Jews lived in a ghetto at one point and over 800,000 died while living in them.



Pernel said that the 1 x 90’Ghettos of the Shoah will for the first time, documents their origins and role in the Holocaust. It added that the new historical perspective on the chronology of the Shoah will allow viewers to consider the ghettos in a new light with access to never released personal archives, film, letters and photographs.



Directed by Barbara Necek, Ghettos of the Shoah is being produced with the support of the Foundation for the Memory of the Shoah. The programme was commissioned by Fabrice Puchault and Anne Grolleron for ARTE France. Executive producer for Pernel Media is Fabrice Frank. Pernel Media is also producing a 1 x 60’ version of the film for the international market.



“The films aims to pay tribute to this vanished Jewish world by giving voice to the victims through their testimonies, which show the hope, despair and the spirit of spiritual, religious and even armed resistance of the Jews of the ghettos,” said Fabrice Frank, executive producer at Pernel Media.



Pernel Media produces genres including natural history, archaeology, history, science, true crime, human interest, consumer investigation and access-based documentaries. It boasts several international hit series such as The Real War of Thrones, Ancient Superstructures, 20 Years on Death Row, 4 Babies a Second and Legends of the Pharaohs’.