Looking to accelerate workflows for video and audio post-production teams, enabling them to export complex sequences in a single step to streamline picture and sound workflows Avid has announced the latest version of Media Composer.
The tech firm says the features deliver the first step towards gaining significant production efficiency by bringing video and audio post teams and workflows closer together and the company believes that it is uniquely positioned to streamline the process of exporting complex sequences with video, audio and metadata down to a single step, combining everything in one export.
Among the key new features is the ability to open PTX files that can be opened directly in Pro Tools, enabling teams to complete projects faster and eliminate costly, time-consuming mistakes, while accelerating content creation and delivery for post-production workflows. This added Avis is the first step in delivering ground-breaking collaborative workflows between Media Composer and Pro Tools, which was identified as a critical need during customer workshops and will allow Avid to introduce a differentiated set of capabilities not available in the market today.
Offering full support for Avid’s reimagined MBOX Studio audio interface, Media Composer now provides editors with a powerful solution for recording, punch-ins and multichannel monitoring of sequences in up to 7.1 surround sound. Access to the preamps and audio converters in MBOX Studio also enables users to capture every sonic nuance of every performance with low-latency monitoring.
Avid has also improved Media Composer’s media management capabilities by simplifying the media relink workflow and improving performance around the ability to find paths to previously linked files. Users can locate all content within the relink window to easily re-establish broken paths and avoid losing time searching for a file’s previous locations.
Media Composer now includes a new project creation setting that creates the project format from the editor’s media with one click. The enhanced UI also generates default bins and offers suggestions to guide a new user through project set-up, enabling new users, students and editing teams alike to easily initiate the editing process.
“Media Composer interoperability with Pro Tools was accelerated by collaborating with the Avid Community Association to deliver the workflow enabler our industry has been asking for to accelerate production of high-quality content,” commented David Colantuoni, vice president, product management video and media solutions, Avid. “The ability to easily export files into Pro Tools, combined with the expanded ‘remote editorial’ experience in Media Composer, enables production teams to more easily complete projects on time and on budget.”
“Avid continues to listen to and collaborate with its customers to address the biggest challenges in today’s modern post-production community,” noted Jonathan Wales, re-recording mixer at Warner Bros. Studios. “Media Composer interoperability with Pro Tools bridges video and audio post production teams, creating new efficiency by streamlining picture and sound workflows that accelerate content creation.”
