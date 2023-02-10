In a major boost for the UK-based independent factual entertainment and non-scripted specialist, Netflix Acquisitions has pre-bought the new season of When Missing Turns to Murder from Phoenix Television.
When Missing Turns to Murder is a described as a powerful, forensic and highly emotional series that reveals what happens in a police investigation and to the family at its heart when a loved one goes missing and then they get the worst possible news.
Netflix acquired the 10x60’ series after the first season of the show aired in 2022 earning the show the number two position in its top ten ranking at launch. The new complete series features one British case per episode and will first air on Netflix in the UK, US, Canada, Sub-Saharan Africa, Benelux and Nordics on Wednesday 19th April. The deal was brokered by Abacus Media Rights and is financed by Great Point Media.
“Viewer feedback from season one of When Missing Turns to Murder was hugely supportive of the families who take part. It’s an honour and huge responsibility to have the opportunity and trust to tell the stories of these ten new families and the police officers who worked with them,” commented Phoenix founding partner Miles Jarvis.
“The contributors we work with take part to help stop such horrors happening again. In this series, their brave testimony highlights issues including coercive behaviour, domestic violence and relocation of paedophiles in communities.”
The new commission is Phoenix Television’s fourth in the crime genre following CBS Ratings hit, the 10x60’ series Murder: First on Scene and RTS Southern Award-winning BBC documentary Murder in Soho: Who Killed Freddie Mills? Phoenix’s specialist factual slate is also growing with Sky History series Royal Autopsy – fronted by Prof Alice Roberts - which premiered as the highest rated show of the night and pushed the channel to its best performance of the year so far.
