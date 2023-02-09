Eurosport will now be the only place in Spain to follow global football superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappé and Sergo Ramos after parent Warner Bros. Discovery won rights to all matches of the top French football league exclusively until June 2024.
The agreement was signed between Warner Bros. Discovery and beIN MEDIA GROUP, the exclusive international distributor for premium French football and the key properties of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), specifically Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Trophee des Champions.
Going forward, Eurosport Spain will offer full and exclusive coverage of the French football league across its television channels and digital platforms in Spain. The deal includes exclusive linear TV and digital rights to broadcast the second half of the 2022-2023 season and the entire 2023-2024 campaign.
Ligue 1 Uber Eats coverage in Spain kicks off this weekend with the live broadcast of AS Monaco vs PSG on 11 February. The match can be followed on simulcast on Eurosport 2, Spanish FTA channel DMAX, and the Eurosport App. DMAX viewers in Spain will have a unique opportunity this weekend to enjoy the match that will bring together world football stars such as Messi and Mbappé. In addition, Eurosport 2 will live broadcast Nice vs Ajaccio on Friday 10 February. All Matchday 23 will be available on the Eurosport App live and on-demand.
“We are very pleased and proud to be able to offer audiences in Spain full and exclusive access to one of the best football leagues in the world that brings together some of the biggest stars in the sport such as Messi, Neymar and Mbappé,” remarked Alessandro Araimo, GM Italy & Iberia, Warner Bros. Discovery.
“Warner Bros. Discovery is a reference for sports fans across Europe and, with this new acquisition, the Spanish audience will be able to enjoy this great international sporting event that adds to WBD's extensive catalogue of sports content and adds great value to Eurosport's offer through its channels and digital platforms in Spain.”
