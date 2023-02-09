In a move designed to offer a differentiated channel experience for the family edutainment streamer, Da Vinci, has announced a major expansion of its premium programming line-up, with new acquisitions from Beyond Rights and Boat Rocker Media.
The expanded slate of factual TV shows is part of a move to strengthen Da Vinci’s commitment to helping millennial and GenZ families learn 21st Century life skills together, build character and resilience, address life’s big topics and hear inspirational stories about success. This aligns with the streamer’s stated purpose to “create a kinder, smarter world.” The deals see more than 200 hours of shows launching across Da Vinci’s suite of programming platforms - including pay-TV, OTT, apps and its newly launched FAST channels available on Sling TV, TCL and Rakuten TV, Netgem and LG Channels.
From Banijay-owned Beyond Rights, Da Vinci will add a selection of family series to its offer across the US, UK, Ireland, CEE and Asia. These include teen athlete shows Gym Stars and Ice Stars, animal-enthusiast series Junior Vets, creativity-boosting The Dengineers and experimental series Wow That’s Amazing.
Building on its aim of curating premium entertainment programming for learning, Da Vinci has also picked up multiple seasons of Boat Rocker Media’s hit nature and sci-fi documentary titles for its platforms in the US, UK and Ireland. Among these are Xploration Awesome Planet, hosted by Philippe Cousteau Jr. grandson of the legendary underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau, Xploration DIY SCI, fronted by science experiment extraordinaire Steve Spangler, Xploration Nature Knows Best, featuring activist, artist and presenter Danni Washington, and Xploration Outer Space, hosted by former MIT engineer Emily Calandrelli.
“We’re constantly looking to boost our global content offer with shows that whole families can sit down together, enjoy, be inspired by and learn from,” said Da Vinci content director Luca Fiore, commenting on the announcements. “The series included in our deals with Beyond Rights and Boat Rocker Media showcase a range of important values, such as hard work, perseverance, problem-solving, respect for nature, environmentalism and innovation, that really align with our channels and what we stand for. We’re excited to see these shows launch across our programming services, including our growing presence in the FAST space.”
