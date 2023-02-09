Distributor of scripted, formats and factual shows Red Arrow Studios International the launch of a new adventure dating show called Stranded on Honeymoon Island from the creators of Married at First Sight and commissioned by VTM2 for a March 2023 launch in Belgium.
A unique new social experiment, Stranded on Honeymoon Island puts adventure, survival and above all isolation at the heart of this quest for love and asks whether the experience will lead to love or loathing. In the format, the four couples are matched by experts following a speed dating event, but they don’t know which partner has been chosen for them until they see them at the altar.
Immediately after committing themselves to each other in an intimate ceremony, they are dramatically abandoned on their own deserted tropical islands for two weeks for what is said to be the adventure of a lifetime. On the remote beaches, fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live together and fend for themselves with few resources. Marooned and alone, they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough.
After two weeks the couples are separated and return to civilisation, where they must make a life-changing decision. Will they renew their commitment and stay together, or will they go their separate ways?
Created by Snowman Productions, the series has been commissioned by VTM2 in Belgium and will air in March 2023. The production company is PIT. Red Arrow Studios International is launching the format at London Screenings and will distribute it internationally.
“We are very proud to be representing the next big format from the creators of Married at First Sight,” commented Tim Gerhartz, president & managing director at Red Arrow Studios International. “Red Arrow Studios International is truly the home of relationship formats, making it the perfect fit for Stranded on Honeymoon Island – an emotionally charged reality show that combines the adventure and dating genres and is sure to resonate with audiences around the world.”
Kristine Willems, channel manager at VTM2 added: “We are incredibly proud to be the first to produce and broadcast Stranded on Honeymoon Island. Launching a brand new format is never easy but our belief in Snowman’s idea is so strong that we could not be more excited to take the plunge and bring the idea to life. Stranded on Honeymoon Island is pure, honest and addictive reality television. It’s a perfect fit for VTM2, which holds authentic reality formats close to its heart.”
