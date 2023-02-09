Building on its programme to take its channels across the Asia-Pacific region, Canal+ Group company Thema has launched the Vivaldi classical music FAST TV channel via R Channel, a linear streaming service operated by Rakuten Group in Japan.
The linear streaming R Channel offers a wide variety of programmes for free 24/7, 365 days a year and provides content such as anime, movies, news, dramas, sports, hobbies, kids entertainment and more with over 40 available channels. The service is available free of charge on compatible TV models, and PC and smartphone web browsers.
After several new deals realised recently by Thema Asia-Pacific in Thailand, India, Hong Kong and South Korea – in addition to beginning a regional strategic alliance with SPI International - the company’s expansion into the Asian market is now said to have reached a new scale with its first deal in Japan thanks to Vivaldi’s launch.
“We could see big potential in Japan, being one the largest hubs for classical music. Rakuten is the ideal platform to make Vivaldi available to a new audience and allow the greatest symphonies within everyone’s reach,” said Alexandre Bac, managing director APAC at Thema.
With a motto of classical for everyone, Vivaldi is designed to appeal not only to classical music experts, but also to those who are just starting to discover the genre. With a focus on easier listening, lifestyle and ambient experience, the Vivaldi’s playlist makiungh popular works of classical music – the greatest operas, symphonies and concertos – are accessible to as many people as possible.
“Connecting more people to classical music is our daily challenge. We are so pleased to see Vivaldi now available in Japan. This new opportunity with Rakuten marks a big step forward in our Asian presence, a continent which is full of amazing musicians and a fast-growing community of classical music lovers,” addewd Wilfried Texier, marketing director of Vivaldi channel.
