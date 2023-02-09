In what could be the most important extension of the reach of the growing streaming service, Viaplay Group has announced that it will take its direct-to-consumer footprint to 13 markets launch by landing in the US on 22 February and in Canada on 7 March.
At launch, viewers able to stream more than 1,500 hours of premium European content through the Viaplay app at launch, with at least one premiere to follow every week. Viaplay’s offering includes popular Nordic Noir dramas and critically acclaimed series, films and documentaries, many starring major Hollywood names. The service will be priced at USD 5.99 and CAD 6.99 per month in the US and Canada respectively.
Highlights of Viaplay’s Nordic Noir content available in the US and Canada include Trom starring Ulrich Thomsen, Furia and Partisan with Fares Fares. The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama Threesome co-starring Lucien Laviscount (pictured), a broad range of compelling documentaries and much more.
Viaplay will also offer curated third-party films such as A Man Called Ove (recently remade in Hollywood starring Tom Hanks), the Oscar-winning dark comedy Another Round with Mads Mikkelsen and Sofia Helin’s historical drama The Emigrants, along with the dark financial series Exit – one of Norway’s most streamed dramas ever. All content will have English subtitles.
Commenting on the launches, Viaplay Group president and CEO Anders Jensen said: “In just two years, Viaplay has expanded from the Nordic region to become a truly international entertainment provider, both direct-to-consumer and through partners. Our premium storytelling, combined with world-class sports in our European markets, is helping to set us apart from the competition, and we tailor our offering to each new country. We see an appreciative core audience in North America for our stylish international content, and an attractive opportunity to take a specialised position in the world’s most dynamic streaming market.”
Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is today available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK. The Viaplay Select branded content concept, which makes Viaplay content available on partner platforms, has launched in 20 markets around the world.
