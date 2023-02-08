With the 2023 Super Bowl just days away, the National Football League (NFL) has given a massive boost to digital sports streaming service DAZN Group with a new 10-year partnership to deliver NFL Game Pass International (NFL GPI) to sports fans around the world beginning with the 2023 season.
NFL GPI enables fans outside the USA to watch every NFL matchup throughout the regular season and postseason, including the world’s largest annual sporting event, the Super Bowl. It offers fans access to live games, events, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and a library of NFL Films and NFL Media programming. All content is available on-demand to ensure the NFL is connecting with fans in all time zones through its video content.
“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commenting on the new deal. “Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”
DAZN is available on most connected devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles. NFL GPI will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing DAZN package to customers worldwide, excluding China.
With access to direct-to-consumer platform – including its data-driven technology, global distribution network and marketing capabilities – DAZN is confident that the NFL will be able to grow and engage new audiences over the next decade, building on its growing international fan community.
“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” said DAZN CEO Shay Segev . “DAZN is the only company that is single-mindedly focused on delivering the very best digital experience for sports fans worldwide and I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans, while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL. We can’t wait to bring all the drama, passion and excitement that the NFL is renowned for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.”
The NFL and DAZN will also work together to drive international distribution through third-party services and offerings. The new deal expands on a long-standing partnership between the NFL and DAZN, with DAZN distributing NFL Game Pass in Canada since 2017 and as a broadcast partner in Germany, Italy and Japan – since 2016, 2018 and 2016, respectively.
