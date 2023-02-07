Just days before the NFL team goes for glory in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles has revealed how it has integrated audio and video over internet protocol (AV-over-IP) provider Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series and PackeTV IPTV Series to no less than “revolutionise” video distribution.
The team plays home games at Lincoln Financial Field and since moving into the near 20-year-old stadium it has made a number of upgrades to its AVsystem. These have included two new HD video boards and Wi-Fi. Since the initial upgrades, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves revaluating their outdated legacy AV system.
“The system was traditionally serviced by a large HDMI matrix but the system was reaching the end of its life and it was time for us to build a future-proof solution,” said David Sullivan, broadcast and AV engineer for the Philadelphia Eagles. “It was important we found a solution to distribute high-definition and 4K video through both buildings, including meeting rooms, training spaces, auditoriums and premium spaces, like the club level suites.
The team explored an IP-based solution to create a future-proof system. The goal was to use a network-based solution, provide greater flexibility and lower troubleshooting calls. It was led to Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series due to its tight integration with QSC Q-SYS. The installation saw the Eagles deploy our first PacketAV Encoder and Decoders.
Visionary’s IP video technology is designed to provide flexible, scalable and reliable solutions suitable for large-scale installations. An IP-based solution enables the end-user to monitor and control remotely using an IP network as the system's backbone.
“Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series paired with QSC’s Q-SYS platform provides us with a piece of mind that the video is coming into the system and being distributed to the display. With a traditional fixed HDMI matrix solution, you have no monitoring capability unless you’re in the room,” added Sullivan.
“We integrated Visionary’s PackeTV AVN series H.264 IPTV Encoders to distribute local video feeds from the scoreboard, production, and television truck to the stadium suites. There are 1,400 HD television endpoints in the stadium complex. The televisions were initially integrated in 2014, therefore, the system had higher latency and lower picture quality. The PackeTV AVN Series H.264 IPTV encoders provided a solution to update our existing infrastructure and provide a solution with lower latency and higher video quality. We were transitioning to 1080p and required an encoder that could handle 1080p. The PackeTV AVN series H.264 IPTV encoders created a reliable solution to distribute time-aligned video between each display in the stadium suites.”
