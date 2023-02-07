Looking to address the increased demands of the streaming markt, TvProfil has launched what it says is the first European TV guide for on-demand streaming and live-linear content enriched with live sports scores and results.
The company says that with new streaming services popping up every few months, plus thousands of TV shows and movies on IPTV and cable, figuring out what to watch and where to watch it is more overwhelming than ever. And that so there hasn't been a one-stop shop for the huge audience that watches both live and streaming.
The tvProfil TV guide app is claimed to offer fully integrated local streaming entertainment content while continuing to serve the millions of viewers who still subscribe to live TV. With over a million downloads and availability in more than 20+ countries, the TvProfil app has evolved into a hybrid live-linear broadcast and streaming TV guide covering all popular sports.
The latest version of TvProfil boasts a catalogue of films, TV shows and actors’ biographies, backed with trailers for each show, list of seasons and episodes. Covering the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, users can choose their favourite streaming services to see the available shows on each of them, and they will automatically be notified when a new season of their favourite show or any new content arrives to their preferred streaming service.
“Fuelled with global EPG for 3,000 + TV channels with integrated sports statistics for 2,000+ world sports leagues and 80,000 movies and 3million + episodes, TvProfil has finally brought to entertainment landscape what we have all been waiting for, an unique streaming and live-linear TV guide experience, said Admir Đozović, the CEO of metadata company MetaProfile.tv.
