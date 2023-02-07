CANAL+ company SPI/FilmBox has expanded its partnership with Bulgarian telecommunications provider Vivacom to include Turkish premium drama hub Dizi in the latter’s channel offering.
Dizi was established in April 2019 and broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe. It offers over 600 hours of popular series including the International Emmy Award-winning Endless Love, global phenomenon Black Money Love and other productions starring A-list stars such as Tuba Büyüküstün, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Farah Zeynep Abdullah.
The channel is available immediately to Vivacom subscribers on the EON, DTH and IPTV platforms, respectively. The companies have also extended the duration of their distribution deal which will allow subscribers to have continued access to a portfolio of SPI channels and FilmBox on-demand content.
“We are delighted to introduce new channels that feature top-quality, premium content to the audiences of one of our long-standing partners in Bulgaria, Vivacom,” said Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International. “Dizi channel is one of our most popular channels across the world that appeals to both Turkish series enthusiasts and those who enjoy well-crafted stories with high-production value.”
Vivacom already offers three movie channels from the SPI portfolio: FilmBox, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Stars, thematic channels and a selection of FilmBox on-demand content spanning all genres. “We at Vivacom are very happy that together with our long-term partner SPI, through the Dizi channel, will be able to present to our viewers a high-quality Turkish production. We believe this will be a very successful partnership that will delight lovers of well-told stories,” added Hristina Borisova, senior manager, products & services.
