With what the Japanese media technology company says is part of its strategy to focus on digital transformation and improving value to viewers, PLAY Inc. has bought cloud playout solutions provider Veset.
Working with a range of broadcasters, service provider, and technology partners across the world, Veset develops playout solutions designed to enable broadcasters to originate and manage professional linear channels entirely in the cloud. The company’s core Nimbus solution is said to feature a spectrum of all-in-one channel creation tools for advanced linear TV channel management.
PLAY says that its mission is to use “best-of-breed” video distribution technology and associated services to promote digital transformation in the media, content, and enterprise fields. Having worked with Veset for a number of years, the company had already integrated Nimbus into its own KRONOS cloud playout service for the Japanese market.
Going forward, Veset will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLAY and continue to develop solutions for cloud playout and channel management. Gatis Gailis, the company’s co-founder and former CTO (pictured left), has been appointed CEO following the acquisition. He commented: “Having worked with PLAY for a number of years, we already knew that there are a lot of synergies between our two companies, including a shared mission to enable digital transformation in the media and entertainment industry. This acquisition will help us to further develop our offerings and scale our company, especially increasing our presence across Asia.”
PLAY CEO Kazumichi Kuroda (pictured right) added: “At PLAY we place a great deal of emphasis on the value that can be delivered to viewers. Achieving that means focusing on creating high-quality services that push the boundaries of innovation. Over the past years of working with Veset, we have been impressed, not just by the technology but also by the entire team that shares the same values as us. I am certain this will be a beneficial move, not only for the two companies, but also for our shared customers and ultimately their viewers.”
