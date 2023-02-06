Following a year of growth and looking to steer the company on an upward track, factual content distributor and channel owner Quintus Studios has appointed two senior content industry executives to its newly established advisory board.
Quintus Studios’ channel portfolio has to date surpassed 7.5 million subscribers across platforms. The company owns and operates YouTube channel brands with a combined yearly reach of more than 200 million unique visitors including Free Documentary (4.17m), Free Documentary - Nature (1.3m) FD Real, FD History, FD Paranormal and ENDEVR. It also owns and operates FAST channel ‘Radical Docs’ which is available on platforms including Rakuten TV and Samsung TV Plus.
The appointments see Caspar Norman, former chief operating officer at Barcroft Studios consult for the business on content monetisation strategy while Henrik Pabst, chief content officer at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE’s Seven.One Entertainment has joined the Quintus Studios advisory board with a specific focus on content strategy and the company's market fit.
Both executives will work closely with Quintus Studios founder and managing director Gerrit Kemming who, commenting on the appointments remarked: “Henrik and Caspar´s experience and knowledge of the content industry are hugely valuable for Quintus. Being able to challenge and inspire our strategies going forward will help us to supersize our growth in a new phase for the business. I am so delighted to welcome such high-calibre executives onboard.”
“Gerrit has built a successful business with an innovative business model, ripe for these times of disruption in the content business and I'm looking forward to working with him and the team to take Quintus Studios to the next level” added Pabst (pictured). “I’m delighted to be joining the advisory board at such an exciting time for the business and to be working with such a dynamic team,” Norman noted.
