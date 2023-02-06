Furthering the reach of the global technical association which aims to develop solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering high-quality video experience at scale, dynamic video hosting platform Infuse Video is now to be part of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA).
Infuse Video says that its mission is to allow for the creation and streaming of personalised, dynamic video experiences in real time. Its API is said to be built to enable content owners and developers to author modular, multilingual content tailored to individual viewers, increasing the reach and impact of their content and providing a more relevant and engaging experience for viewers than traditional one-size-fits-all video.
Founded in 2014, the SVTA’s charter is to encourage deeper collaboration across the entire online video ecosystem by providing a forum for the industry to work together on technical solutions for delivering high-quality streaming video at scale.
Remarking upon joining the association, Infuse Video founder and CEO Ruud van der Linden said: “We are excited to be joining the SVTA, a group of companies shaping the future of video. We are looking forward to gaining from the Alliance's expertise, while contributing our own, as we further develop our vision of enabling truly dynamic and personalised video experiences at scale.”
“The SVTA was founded with the intention of addressing the technical challenges of delivering high-quality streaming video at scale,” added STVA executive director Jason Thibeault. “We welcome Infuse Video to the Alliance and look forward to a prosperous year of close collaboration among all our members as our working groups continue to create industry standards, best practices, and even open-source code that will support the future of online video.”
