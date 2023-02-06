In a project that the media and broadcast company said added to its 10-year pedigree associated with te surfing event on Oahu's North Shore, Gravity Media has revealed the part that it has played in producing the renowned Vans Pipe Masters.
Held annually in Hawaii and featuring the world’s best male and female riders from across the globe, the latest edition of the event took place from 8 - 20 December 2022 where surfing fans enjoyed iconic performances. The latest event saw fans head to the waves to catch a glimpse of the ambitious surfers in action with Molly Picklum, who won the women's division finals, and men's division winner Balaram Stack moves going down in history.
For the productiion Gravity Media deployed Flypack A equipment, designed to be taken to any location in the world and said to contain everything a broadcast project needs to deliver complex high-definition, multi-format broadcasts. From studio productions to remote outside broadcasts, Gravity Media’s flypacks are UHD, 4K and IP-ready and feature a range of temporary cable solutions such as the latest SMPTE, TAC and Triax fibre technologies and a Grass Valley/CISCO core.
At the Vans Pipe Masters, the Flypack unit comprised up to (10) cameras, capturing action from the beach and the sea with Gravity Media’s jet ski system. In addition, a waterproof microphone and camera were placed on a wave runner, delivering point-of-view shots.
Commenting on the deployment, Sean Seamer, Gravity Media’s USA President said: “We are thrilled to have returned to the Vans Pipe Masters for another year. We offer pre-built Flypack options from our worldwide Gravity Media production facilities, or we can design and build bespoke packages on request. Our specialist personnel are available to advise on the best use of technology to meet your objectives and support your entire project.”
